Senior Alert issued for missing Virginia man with cognitive impairment

Posted 12:10 pm, November 1, 2019, by , Updated at 12:14PM, November 1, 2019

Abdul Satar Musawir

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A Senior Alert has been issued by Virginia State Police for a missing Prince William County man.

Abdul Satar Musawir was last seen on October 31 in the 12000 block of magic spring way in Bristow.

Investigators say the 69-year-old suffers from a cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

The missing senior is described as a white male, 5’04” tall, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve gray shirt with a blue t-shirt and gray pants.

Anyone with any information about the whereabouts of Musawir is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department at 703-796-6500.

