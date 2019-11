Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. -- A high school student who raised more than $1,500 for cancer research celebrated by shaving his head on the football field in New Kent County Friday night.

Roy Kegley set a goal to raise a $1,000 by Friday night for Susan G. Komen's Breast Cancer Research Fund.

Kegley surpassed his goal, so at halftime at New Kent High's game against Jamestown, the junior shaved his head during the school's "Pink Out" for cancer awareness.