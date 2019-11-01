1 killed when plane crashes at Florida air show

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — One person died after a plane crashed Friday afternoon at the Stuart Air Show in Florida, according to National Transportation Safety Board spokesman Peter Knudson.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Grumman OV-1 Mohawk crashed at Witham Field at around 1:15 p.m. ET.

The pilot was the only person aboard, the FAA said.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office tweeted a photo of the turboprop plane and emergency responders.

“No further information available at this time,” the agency tweeted.

On the Stuart Air Show Facebook page, officials wrote: “We’ve had an incident involving one of our aircraft. All local and federal agencies are on site and investigating so that we may ensure the safety of our airshow before we continue.”

It was the first of three days for the airshow. Officials said the rest of Friday’s activities might be postponed until Saturday. At this time, they plan to go ahead with weekend programs.

