Paulo Franco, Woody Woodworth, and MacKenzie Roark perform “Pancho & Lefty” and “Sin City”

RICHMOND, Va. – The River City Revue is a multi-faceted spectacle of live music, entertainment, and other oddities, featuring performances by local and regional Americana musical acts, artists, story tellers, and comedians. The River City Revue will showcase, country, blues, bluegrass, gospel, and rock and roll acts as well as comedy, sketches, story tellers, and artists between musical acts. Three of the featured musicians, Paulo Franco, Woody Woodworth, and MacKenzie Roark, are with us today and they will perform “Pancho & Lefty” and “Sin City.” The River City Revue takes place Saturday, November 2nd at 8 PM at The Ashland Theater. You can find tickets at www.eventbrite.com by searching “River City Revue” and you can find more information by searching “River City Revue” on Facebook.

