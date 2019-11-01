Florida student arrested for trying to hire someone to kill high school staffer

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A Fivay High School student was arrested after deputies say he tried to find someone to kill a school staff member, according to a report from WFTS.

On Oct. 30, detectives say Instagram direct messages were sent to a student at Fivay High School reading as follows: “I need a guy who could kill someone.”

Detectives say the Instagram account belongs to 18-year-old Nicholas Godfrey. He also allegedly said he would give the student $100,000 for the the staff member’s head.

“No joke, I need him eliminated as soon as possible,” Godfrey reportedly said.

A search warrant was obtained for the IG account, which revealed an IP address registered to Godfrey’s residence.

He admitted to sending the messages and he freely provided his phone to detectives, who saw the messages still there.

He was arrested for attempting to solicit murder and booked in the county jail.

