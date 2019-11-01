× Source: Arrest made in shooting death of 9-year-old girl in Richmond park

RICHMOND, Va. — Police have taken a person into custody in connection to the May 2019 shooting death of nine-year-old Markiya Dickson, people with knowledge of the arrest told CBS 6 News. An official announcement and additional details were expected to be released at an 11 a.m. Richmond Police press conference.

Dickson, a third grader, was killed when two groups of people exchanged gunfire at a community-wide Memorial Day cookout at Carter Jones Park in South Richmond on May 26.

“My baby [started running] and was trying to make it back to safety,” Markiya mother Ciara Dickson said in the days after the shooting.

“I ran through the bullets and found my baby lying on the ground bleeding,” her father Mark said. “That was my world. My everything.”

In July, the FBI announced a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case.

