Man shot blocks away from Richmond elementary school

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting on Richmond’s northside just blocks away from Linwood Holton Elementary School.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of Avondale Avenue near W Laburnum Avenue for the report of a shooting at approximately 1:08 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital with a life-threatening injury.

Major Crimes detectives are working to gather additional information that may assist in this investigation. No information about a p

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, or they may visit http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used.