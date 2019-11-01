Water main break closes Lakeside Avenue

LAKESIDE, Va. — Lanes are closed and some Lakeside homes may be without water due to a Friday morning water main break.

The break happened at 5816 Lakeside Avenue, near Spruce Street, according to a Henrico County spokesperson.

Both lanes of Lakeside Avenue south were closed so crews could repair the break.

Traffic was routed onto Parkside Avenue, Hermitage Road, and Dumbarton Road to get around the Lakeside Avenue break.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.