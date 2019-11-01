Body found in burning Richmond warehouse

RICHMOND, Va. — Firefighters found a body inside a South Richmond warehouse after a fire early Friday morning.

Initial reports from the scene along Jeff Davis Highway indicated the warehouse was empty when firefighters arrived at about 2:30 a.m.

A man’s body was found hours later after firefighters marked the fire under control and conducted an extensive search of the building.

The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

When firefighters arrived Friday morning, flames were shooting from the building.

The initial fire crews called for a second alarm and more fire crews arrived. Ultimately more than 50 firefighters were on scene.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

Power to a nearby apartment building was cut as firefighters worked to extinguish the warehouse fire and some neighbors who arrived home overnight were unable to get into their apartments.

This is a developing story.