Teen driver killed in Route 60 crash on Halloween night

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — An 18-year-old driver was killed early Friday morning on Route 60 in New Kent County, according to Virginia State Police.

Jace T. Jefferson, of Providence Forge, was pronounced dead at the scene, near King Boulevard, at about 2:40 a.m.

“The trooper’s preliminary investigation reveals that a 2012 Toyota Tacoma [driven by Jefferson] was traveling eastbound on Route 60 when he ran off road left striking several trees,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “Jefferson was not wearing his seat belt.”

Investigators said it appeared driver fatigue played a role in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.