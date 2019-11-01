× How to become an entrepreneur

RICHMOND, Va. – Have you ever thought about becoming your own boss and becoming an entrepreneur? With us today is Cory Mosely, an Award-Winning Business Growth Professional Speaker and Consultant that enjoys helping people find their path to success. Cory made a name for himself in the Automotive Industry where his 7-figure consulting and training company client list included global organizations like VW North America, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo USA, BBDO, Berkshire Hathaway, and Urban Science. Cory is here to share some helpful advice and to tell us about his new book, Entrepreneurship Confidential: Strategies & Real Talk for First-Time Entrepreneurs . For more information on Cory and his new book visit www.entrepreneurshipconfidential.com