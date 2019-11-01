⏰Clocks ‘fall back’ this weekend when Daylight Saving Time ends

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend. Although many people do not like the earlier sunsets, most people do enjoy an extra hour to sleep. Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, when we "fall back" one hour to Eastern Standard Time.

It is also a good time to change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. We will stay on Eastern Standard Time until March 8, 2020, when Daylight Saving Time begins again.

Here is how it will affect the sunrise and sunset times. There will be more daylight for the morning bus stop times, but it will be dark by around 5:30 p.m.

We will continue to lose daylight until the end of December. After the start of winter, our amount of daylight will slowly increase heading into January.

Here are some facts about the twice-yearly time change:

Sunday, March 10, 2019 - Daylight Saving Time began at 2 a.m. this year

It is "Daylight Saving Time" (singular), not "Daylight Savings Time" (plural). We are "saving daylight" for the end of the day.

Since 2007, Daylight Saving Time starts in the United States on the second Sunday in March, and ends on the first Sunday in November.

The timeline of how Daylight Saving Time (DST) came to be: