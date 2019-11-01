Literacy program aims to crowdsource children’s book celebrating Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond-based literacy program is asking for help crowdsourcing a children’s book about the River City.

The Excellence in Children's Early Language and Literacy (ExCELL) Program wants input from families about what they love most about Richmond and what they would like featured in the book.

Organizers said that while they don't know exactly what will be written in the book, which will be titled “Hello, Richmond!,” they hope it will send a positive message and "create a feeling of community pride and belonging" for those who read it.

"One of them is that, this your city, this is your city to learn from; this is your city to explore,” ExCELL Research and Evaluation Coordinator Paula Ogston-Nobile said. “We want this to be a book that sends the message that your community supports you and your community believes in you, that this is your city to love.”

#hellorichmond is a #childrensbook about growing up in #RVA. Watch our video (featuring the sweetest Richmonders you've ever seen) to learn more! DONATE, complete our SURVEY, and SHARE

YOU can help make this book happen!https://t.co/FV7Nud7ork — Hello, Richmond! #kidsbook (@HelloRichmondVA) October 24, 2019

Organizers hope to raise $58,000 to support the "development, community engagement efforts and the printing" of 12,000 books.

And 9,000 of the bilingual books, which will be printed in Spanish and English, will be gifted to Richmond families, according to organizers.

Click here for more information, to take the survey or to make a donation.