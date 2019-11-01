David hopes forever family will provide love, warmth, and structure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- David, 17, is sweet, funny, and witty. He is in need of a forever home to provide him with the love, warmth, and structure he deserves.

David is drawn to connection and wants to find his forever family. When it comes to family, David describes wanting to feel as though he is a part of a

team.

David is very active and has many interests, including NASCAR, bowling, and baseball. He also loves playing games, listening to country music, and doing word searches. He loves to stay busy and has recently explored being a part of the pit crew.

David also has dreams of becoming a diesel mechanic and loves all things related to cars.

He always sees the best in others and loves talking to people and learning more about them.

David can be described as kind and compassionate, and he cares deeply about others. He also knows how to have fun and can be competitive.

David is incredibly resilient and has overcome a number of challenges in his life. Due to these early experiences, David requires a family with a high level of patience, empathy, and understanding in order to best meet his needs. David would do best in a home with two parents who have time to dedicate to him, and he should be the only child in the home. David is a teen with a big heart and wants to find a forever home with a team of people to help him reach the finish line!

In Virginia, we have hundreds of children who are ready for foster to adoption. In other words, these children are ready to find their permanent and loving forever families. As Connecting Hearts – A Deborah J Johnston Charity, celebrates National Adoption Month, our “30 Kids in 30 Days” initiative is to bring awareness to 30 kids or sibling who are available for forever homes, but also to shed light on the other almost 700 children who may not be seen. Our kids are all ages and races, they were put in foster care due to no fault of their own. To learn more and becoming a foster to adoption parent(s) click here.