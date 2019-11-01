Driver who struck and killed walker Halloween night will not be charged

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. — The driver who struck and killed a man Halloween night will not be charged with a crime, a Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said.

The 34-year-old man was killed at about 10 p.m. along the 5300 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.

“The investigation revealed that the victim crossed into traffic on Jefferson Davis Highway in front of the driver who was travelling south,” Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office Captain Elizabeth Scott said.

The name of the man killed in the crash has not yet been released.

