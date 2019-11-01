× Graham Woodlief and Tim Brock present the Virginia Thanksgiving Festival

RICHMOND, Va. – Every year on the first Sunday of November, Berkley Plantation hosts the Virginia Thanksgiving Festival. This annual tradition dates back to 1619 when Captain John Woodlief and his crew of thirty-five men landed on the shores of the James River. Join us for a day immersed in the history of early Colonial America as we celebrate the First English Thanksgiving in the New World. There will be fun activities for the entire family including colonial period games, a re-enactment of the First English Thanksgiving, musicians and magicians, arts and crafts, a corn maze and so much more! Catering is provided by Brock’s Barbecue serving the famous Thanksgiving dinner in a glass along with smoked turkey legs, brunswick stew, BBQ, and Virginia Ham Biscuits. Graham Woodlief joins us today to tell us all about the event, and Tim Brock joins us to give us a preview of the delicious barbecue that will be served. The Virginia Thanksgiving Festival takes place Sunday, November 3rd from 11 AM to 4 PM at the Berkley Plantation, 12602 Harrison Landing Rd. Charles City, Virginia. Bill Bevins is the moderator/narrator. For more information call 804-829-6018 or visit www.virginiathanksgivingfestival.com and for more information on Brock’s Barbecue visit www.brocksbbq.com

Please enable Javascript to watch this video