🎆Win family 4-pack to Fireworks Spectacular at The Diamond set to the music of ‘Hamilton’

Don't miss your chance to win one of two family four-packs of tickets valued at $100 to the Fireworks Spectacular at The Diamond on Saturday, Nov. 16.

The event hosted by the Richmond Flying Squirrels and the Virginia Museum of History & Culture will feature a 15-minute choreographed fireworks show set to the music of “Hamilton.”

Fireworks Spectacular at The Diamond

The night will also include an appearance by Tony award-winning actor Chris Jackson, who starred in the role of George Washington in the original Broadway production of HAMILTON. He currently stars in the CBS drama “Bull.”

There will be a live interview with Jackson beginning at 6:45 p.m. followed by the special fireworks presentation. Guests will also be able to interact with historical reenactors.

Tickets are $25 each. A limited number of VIP tickets are available for $100 each, which include a meet and greet with Jackson and special seating on the field for the fireworks.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and concession stands at The Diamond will be open for the event.

Click here for more info or to buy tickets. BONUS: Use promo code “HAMILTON19” to save $5 on each ticket through Sunday, Nov. 10.

