× Driver charged after 3 children hit by vehicle while walking to bus stop

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. – A driver has been charged after three children were hit by a vehicle while walking to their bus stop Friday morning in Stafford County.

Deputies say they responded to reports of a pedestrian struck in the area of Highpointe Boulevard and Pinnacle Drive at approximately 7:38 a.m.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they learned an 11-year-old and two 13-year-old boys were struck by a vehicle while walking in a crosswalk to their bus stop. The children were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver, identified as Jose Minas, 37, of Stafford, has been charged with reckless driving, obscured windshield, defective equipment, and failure to yield to pedestrians.

Deputies say they will conduct extra checks at school bus stops in the area during school hours.

They ask anyone who sees a motorist operating unsafely around a school bus or school bus stop to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.