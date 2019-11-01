× Ruther Glen man killed in crash; driver charged with DUI manslaughter

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. – A Ruther Glen man was killed, and a driver has been charged with DUI manslaughter after a single-vehicle crash in Caroline County early Friday morning.

Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash at Mount Vernon Church Road at approximately 12:53 a.m.

“The trooper’s preliminary investigation reveals that a 2001 Dodge 1500 pickup truck driven by, John A. Cook Jr., 27, of Ruther Glen, VA., was traveling northbound on Mount Vernon Church Road when he entered a curve, running off-road left, overturning, and striking trees,” said a Virginia State Police spokesperson.

A front-seat passenger identified as, David Howard Hively, 29, was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cook was checked at the scene for injuries but was not transported. He was not wearing his seat belt.

Cook was arrested and charged with; DUI (Driving under the influence of alcohol), DUI manslaughter, reckless driving, felon in possession of a firearm, and failure to wear a seat belt.

He is being held at Pamunkey Regional Jail.

Police say the crash remains under investigation with the assistance of the Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team.