Connecting Hearts presents “A Hand to Hold”

RICHMOND, Va. – Connecting Hearts in Virginia is a local non-profit organization focused on promoting adoptions and giving children the chance to enjoy a loving home. CBS 6 is partnering with Connecting Hearts as they kick off their month long program, “A Hand to Hold” 30 Kids in 30 Days campaign.

Here to tell us more about the campaign is Barry Farmer from Connecting Hearts, along with CBS 6 News Anchor, Bill Fitzgerald. Barry Farmer is a man who grew up in foster care and adopted three children of his own and will talk about how impactful it is to offer homes to children in foster care.

“A Hand to Hold” begins Friday, November 1 and takes place every weekday through November 30. Each weekday in November CBS 6 will feature a child in foster care, the first child of the series will be featured November 1 on CBS 6 News at 5:30 PM. For more information on Connecting Hearts, give them a call at 804-308-5946 or visit them online at www.connectingheartsva.org