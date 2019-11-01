× Celebrating the lives of women from around the globe

RICHMOND, Va. – As we approach the 100th Anniversary of the United States Constitutional Amendment confirming women’s rights to vote, National Geographic releases a powerful book that features iconic women from around the world. The book, titled WOMEN: The National Geographic Image Collection , celebrates and reflects on where the world’s women have been, where they are now, and where they are going. Susan Goldberg, the first female Editor in Chief of National Geographic, joins us to tell us more about the book. For more information on Susan and this new book visit www.nationalgeographic.com/expeditions/experts/susan-goldberg/