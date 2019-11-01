AMBER Alert Update: Man accused of abducting 14-year-old denied bond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. -- Two days after being taken into custody, 34-year-old Bruce Lynch faced a judge by video camera at the Louisa Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

Lynch was denied bond after being charged with felony abduction of 14-year-old Isabel Hicks, a Louisa County teen who was the subject of a nationwide Amber Alert.

Lynch was described as the former boyfriend of the teen's mother. It was believed Hicks left willingly with the older man.

An AMBER Alert was issued Friday, Oct. 25, after police said they learned Lynch had a gun and had "recent suicidal ideations."

The 10-day search for the missing teen ended late Wednesday night after a citizen spotted the suspect's vehicle in Caroline County. Neither the teenage girl, nor the 33-year-old man were injured during the traffic stop on Page Road in Ladysmith.

At the request of Louisa County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rusty McGuire, a judge denied bond for Lynch Friday morning.

McGuire cited his abduction charge and potential flight risk as reasoning to keep him behind bars.

McGuire says the case is still in its early stages.

“I can tell you right now the defendant is charged with the crime of abduction and I will tell you that the case remains under investigation and there may be more charges before it ultimately is resolved,” he said Friday morning.

In court Friday, Lynch was given a court-appointed attorney but said he would look into hiring his own attorney. That matter will be discussed at his next hearing, a status and bond hearing scheduled for November 22.

A preliminary trial date will then be set to take place in Louisa Circuit Court.

Lynch’s family who was in the courtroom Friday morning declined to make a comment.