Multiple tornado warnings issued for Central Virginia counties through 9 p.m.

RICHMOND, Va. — Multiple tornado warnings are in effect for parts of Central Virginia on Halloween.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for northeastern Mecklenburg, southeastern Lunenburg County, southeastern Nottoway and northern Brunswick counties until 9 p.m.

“At 813 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Chase City, moving northeast at 50 mph,” NWS officials said.

The storm will be near:

Kenbridge around 835 PM EDT.

Dundas around 840 PM EDT.

Fort Pickett around 850 PM EDT.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Gary, Bacons Fork, Cochran, Irby, Wilburn, Gills Corner, Loves Mill, Barrows Store, Murdocks and Forkland.

Another tornado warning is also in effect for central Louisa, central Cumberland, northwestern Goochland and Fluvanna counties until 8:45 p.m.

“At 807 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing a tornado were located along a line extending from near Centenary to near Dillwyn, moving northeast at 55 mph,” NWS officials said.

The storms will be near:

Fork Union around 820 PM EDT.

Palmyra around 825 PM EDT.

Cartersville, Lakeside Village and Kents Store around 830 PM EDT.

Columbia, Ferncliff and Duncan around 835 PM EDT.

Fife around 840 PM EDT.

Louisa, Mineral and Hadensville around 845 PM EDT.

Other locations impacted by these tornadic storms include Orchid, Louisa Airport, Shores, Central Plains, Bremo Bluff, Cohasset, Tabscott, Trevilians, Othma and Wares Crossroads.

Another tornado warning was issued for southeastern Cumberland, northwestern Lunenburg, northwestern Nottoway and Amelia counties until 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

“At 747 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Drakes Branch, or near Charlotte Court House, moving northeast at 60 mph,” NWS officials said.

The storm will be near:

Hampden Sydney College and Hampden Sydney around 805 PM EDT.

Longwood University and Green Bay around 810 PM EDT.

Burkeville and Rice around 815 PM EDT.

Crewe around 820 PM EDT.

Jetersville around 825 PM EDT.

Amelia Courthouse Morven around 830 PM EDT.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Angola, Prince Edward Station, Briery, Arvins Store, Twin Lakes State Park, Winterham, Kingsville, Maplewood, Blevins Corner and Pleasant Grove.

A tornado watch remains in effect for Metro Richmond as well as parts of central, western and northern Virginia until 11 p.m. as a strong line of storms is forecast to bring damaging winds and a few possible tornadoes.

Wind gusts will reach 30-40 mph, but some showers and storms will produce much higher gusts, and wind damage is a possibility.

While strong winds are the primary severe threat, there will be a lot of wind shear for these storms to work with, and isolated tornadoes are possible.

There will be scattered showers ahead of this main line of storms. The window for these storms will be approximately between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. in the Richmond metro. Our far western counties will see storms 6-9 p.m., and far eastern Virginia will see storms 9 pm-midnight.