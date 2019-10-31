Win VIP passes to Byrd Theatre’s Big LeBYRDski Fest

Don’t miss your chance to win two VIP movie passes to the Saturday, Nov. 9 screening of “The Big Lebowski” at The Byrd Theatre.

The winner will also get to attend the Bowling Party at River City Roll (enjoy the festivities while registered teams bowl) on Friday, Nov. 8. Plus, they will get to take part in the Bathrobe Bar Crawl, screening of The Big Lewbowski with VIP access and attend the After Party at Citizen Burger on Saturday, Nov. 9. The winner will also score a swag bag!

It’s super simple to enter. Just click here to comment on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page.

The Big LeBYRDski Fest 2019 is Friday, Nov. 8 and Saturday, Nov. 9 at The Byrd Theatre.

Saturday, Nov. 9:

5 p.m. — Bathrobe Bar Crawl through Carytown — More bars participating this year!

8 p.m. — Film Screening of The Big Lebowski and costume contest!

Center of the Universe El Duderino beer available!

After-Party at Citizen Burger with live music!

We’ll announce the randomly selected winner Wednesday, Nov. 6.

Per Facebook rules, we must mention this is in no way sponsored, administered, or associated with Facebook, Inc. By entering, entrants confirm they are 18+ years of age andreside in the Richmond/Petersburg Designated Market Area (“DMA”) as defined by The Nielsen Company.