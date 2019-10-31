Hour-by-hour look at severe Halloween storm forecast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A strong cold front will bring an enhanced risk of severe weather to the area this evening. The window of opportunity for the entire viewing area will be generally 6 p.m. until midnight. The best chance for storms in the Richmond metro area will be 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

We are expecting a line of heavy showers with a few embedded storms. Showers and storms will have the potential to produce damaging wind gusts. Due to available wind shear, isolated tornadoes are a possibility.

Storms will be out of the entire area by around midnight. Skies will be clear overnight with lows in the 40s.

Skies will be mostly sunny Friday through Monday with highs 55-60. The coldest air of the season thus far will be here Monday morning. Lows will be near freezing in the metro with some 20s north and west.

Highs will warm back into the mid and upper 60s Tuesday and Wednesday, and we will have the chance of a few showers.