× Patient First offering free Halloween candy X-rays

RICHMOND, Va. – For your peace of mind and for your child’s safety, Patient First is offering free X-rays of Halloween candy.

Their Halloween candy x-rays can detect glass, metal, or plastic fragments hidden in wrappers or in candy pieces.

“This free digital X-ray image is fun for the trick-or-treaters as they get to look at the peanuts and other treats inside of their candy,” said a Patient First spokesperson. “That makes for a happy visit to the doctor’s office. One that may ease some anxiety when they are sick and return for another reason.”

The free service is available at all Patient First locations from October 26th through November 3rd.

Patient First also offered a few reminders to help insure a fun and safe Halloween:

Know the route that your children will take if you do not go with them. Younger children should go with adults. There should be at least one adult for every four children. If possible, give your children a cell phone and check in with them during the evening. Set a time for everyone to be home. Nobody eats their treats until checked by an adult. Wear bright clothing or reflective gear.