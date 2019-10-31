× Oysters, Barbecue…Battersea

Spend an afternoon under 250-year-old trees on the lawn of the Battersea in Petersburg. The Historic home under construction is the venue for the annual Oysters Barbecue…Battersea Saturday from 1 – 4pm. Enjoy Virginia oysters right off of the grill, along with a traditional Virginia barbecue buffet lunch with all of the traditional southern sides, and desserts and Virginia Craft beer and wine, and specialty cocktails will be available. There will be a collection of classic British cars on display also and tours of the house. Organizers ask to bring non-perishable canned goods for the Hope Center in Petersburg. Gates open at 12 noon and the lunch service begins at 1pm. For tickets visit, https://petersburgarea.org/events/oysters-barbecue-battersea/ tickets are $40. Oysters, Barbecue…Battersea is sponsored by the Battersea Foundation.