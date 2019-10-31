Your voter’s guide to the 2019 Virginia Elections
Track rain using Interactive Radar

Ghostly libations for your Halloween festivities

Posted 11:42 am, October 31, 2019, by , Updated at 11:49AM, October 31, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. – Our great friend of the show, Amanda Beckwith from Virginia Distillery Company, is here to share two Halloween-themed cocktails, including an Autumn Pear and Great Ginger Pumpkin for your Halloween fun!

https://vadistillery.com/cocktails/autumn-pear and the Great Ginger Pumpkin https://vadistillery.com/cocktails/great-ginger-pumpkin

Virginia Distillery is located at 299 Eades Lane in Lovingston, VA. For more information visit them online at https://vadistillery.com/

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.