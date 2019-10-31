× Ghostly libations for your Halloween festivities

RICHMOND, Va. – Our great friend of the show, Amanda Beckwith from Virginia Distillery Company, is here to share two Halloween-themed cocktails, including an Autumn Pear and Great Ginger Pumpkin for your Halloween fun!

https://vadistillery.com/cocktails/autumn-pear and the Great Ginger Pumpkin https://vadistillery.com/cocktails/great-ginger-pumpkin

Virginia Distillery is located at 299 Eades Lane in Lovingston, VA. For more information visit them online at https://vadistillery.com/