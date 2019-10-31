Track rain using Interactive Radar
Final Score Friday 2019: Week 10 scoreboard

Posted 5:13 pm, October 31, 2019, by and
RICHMOND, Va. — It’s week 10 of Final Score Friday. Here are your scores and highlights from across Central Virginia.

Week  10 Scores
(3)Hopewell (1)Highland Springs
(8)Prince George Colonial Forge
(2)Manchester (4)Varina
L.C. Bird
   Atlee
(5)Deep Run Western Albemarle
Glen Allen (7)Louisa
(6)Monacan John Marshall
Cosby Douglas Freeman
Lee-Davis Granby
Henrico Thomas Dale
Huguenot Dinwiddie
Midlothian Meadowbrook
Mills Godwin James River
Hermitage Powhatan
Matoaca George Wythe
    
Petersburg Clover Hill
Hanover Goochland
Armstrong Central-Lunenburg
(9)Benedictine BSH
St. John Paul The Great Chincoteague
Caroline Jamestown
King George New Kent     
Amelia      King William
Cumberland West Point
Washington & Lee     Colonial Beach
Essex Lancaster
Rappahanock Mathews
   
Northumberland Charles City
   
J.R. Tucker Sat Collegiate Sat
(10)Thomas Jefferson 2pm St. Christopher’s 1pm
