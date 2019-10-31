Enhanced risk of severe storms, isolated tornadoes Halloween evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Very humid and near-record-level warmth has pushed into the area, and some locations will break 80° Thursday afternoon. While there will be some scattered showers this afternoon, storms will be likely in the evening.

A strong cold front will push across the state Thursday evening with a line of intense showers and embedded thunderstorms.

Much of the CBS 6 viewing area is in an enhanced risk for severe weather. This is a level three of the five level scale.

Wind gusts will reach 30-40 mph, but some showers and storms will produce much higher gusts, and wind damage is a possibility.

While strong winds are the primary severe threat, there will be a lot of wind shear for these storms to work with, and isolated tornadoes are possible.

There will be scattered showers ahead of this main line of storms. The window for these storms will be approximately between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. in the Richmond metro. Our far western counties will see storms 6-9 p.m., and far eastern Virginia will see storms 9 pm-midnight.

We will see clearing and much cooler weather following the front overnight.

