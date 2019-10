RICHMOND, Va. — More than 5,200 Dominion Energy customers lost power when strong thunderstorms moved through the metro-Richmond area Halloween night. The vast majority of the outages were located in western Henrico County.

“Once weather conditions allow our crews will work 24/7 until everyone’s power is back on,” a Dominion spokesperson wrote on Twitter. “You can follow the restoration progress and track your specific address here.”

To report an outage, call 1-866-366-4357.