“Dia de los Muertos” with Casa Del Barco

Posted 11:41 am, October 31, 2019, by , Updated at 11:48AM, October 31, 2019

RICHMOND, Va.  October 31st is Halloween and it also kicks off “Day of the Dead”, a Mexican holiday celebrated throughout Mexico. Maria Rojas and Kevin Papile from Casa Del Barco are here so share some history behind this holiday while Executive Chef, Jasmine Bruckner shares a recipe for Ancho Cherry Mole Pork Tacos with Pumpkin Salsa. Casa Del Barco has three Richmond area locations on the Canal Walk, Short Pump, and newly open location in Midlothian.  www.casadelbarcova.com

