Clear photos show men wanted in Henrico robbery

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Police are asking for the public’s assistance to identify two men wanted for robbery in Henrico’s West End earlier this month.

Henrico Police responded to the 7200 block of W. Broad Street for the report of a robbery on October 21. During the robbery, two male suspect sole cash and personal belongings from the victim.

Photos of the suspects were captured on surveillance video.

Anyone with information about this crime, is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app to their mobile devices and submit their tip.