Missing Chesterfield man was headed to store in Richmond, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 78-year-old man who vanished Wednesday in Chesterfield County.

Police said Abdel-Rahim Hamden, of the 11000 block of Pennway Drive, was last seen by his wife at their home around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

“He left to go to a store on Forest Hill Avenue in Richmond and did not return home,” officials said. “He was reported missing on Thursday, Oct. 31.”

Hamden is described as a white male, about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 210 pounds. He has gray hair and green eyes.

Police said he was last seen wearing gray dress slacks, a blue dress shirt, a tan vest, a navy blue jacket, a brown hat and black shoes.

He was last seen driving a silver, 2013 Nissan Rogue with Virginia license plates VUJ1333.

If you have seen Hamden or have info that could help police, call Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

