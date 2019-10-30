× Ticket sold in Virginia won $1 million in Mega Millions drawing

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – If you recently bought a ticket for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing in Chesapeake, check your tickets, it could be worth $1 million.

Virginia Lottery officials say the winning ticket was purchased from the Food Lion at 109 Gainsborough Square in Chesapeake.

The winning numbers for the October 29 drawing were 4-9-17-27-39 and the Mega Ball number was 22.

This $1 million ticket matched the first five numbers and missed only the Mega Ball number.

The ticket was only one of two in the country that matched the first five numbers in the October 29 drawing. No tickets matched all six numbers to win the $105 million jackpot.

The jackpot will grow to an estimated $118 million for Friday night’s drawing.

The winner has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize, according to lottery officials.

The Virginia Lottery advises that before doing anything else, the winner should immediately sign the back of the ticket to establish ownership. When the person is ready to claim the million-dollar prize, he or she should contact the Virginia Lottery.