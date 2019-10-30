× Student’s petition for day off after Halloween denied in hilarious response by Hanover schools

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. – A Hanover County student’s request to cancel school on the day after Halloween was denied in a hilarious response by the Hanover School Board Chairman.

Despite getting more than 3,000 signatures, an unnamed student’s quest to get the day after Halloween out of school fell short. The student sent the request and petition to the entire School Board recently.

In a crafty response to the student, School Board Chairman Roger Bourassa, thanked the student but assured him school will go on as scheduled on November 1.

“Thank you for your email. While I understand your grave concerns and howl you must feel, the ghoul division will be opened on Friday,” wrote Bourassa.

“All of our mummys would lose their heads if we decided to close school at the last minute,” he added.

Bourassa wished the student a fang-tastic Halloween and offered some tricks to make the day after Halloween the best it can be.

“The trick is to avoid catting around too late. Be sure to get plenty of rest so you don’t wake up dead tired feeling like a zombie,” wrote Bourassa.

“I am confident that your teachers will treat you to fun lessons witch will make you want to scream. It ghosts without saying that an absence will haunt you forever, so please plan to slither into school on Friday before the bell tolls. This is all we ax of you.”