Severe weather possible Halloween night

RICHMOND, Va. -- We are starting off with temperatures in the 50s with a blanket of cloud cover this Wednesday morning. It will be mostly cloudy and mild, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Showers will develop in western Virginia by midday and will move into central Virginia by late afternoon and evening.

Deep southwesterly flow will boost temperatures into the upper 70s and low 80s on Thursday (Halloween), with scattered showers and thunderstorms becoming likely.

We’ll see a lull in the rain by early evening, which might line up perfectly with the window for trick-or-treaters.

A line of strong to severe storms will move through the area late Thursday night into early Friday morning along a strong cold front. The front will pass through Richmond around midnight, with temperatures falling 15-20 degrees in as little as 30 minutes.

*THURSDAY NIGHT*

Timing: 9 pm - 2 am (moving west to east). Overnight events tend to be the most dangerous - because most people are sleeping. Have your weather alerts ON.

Main Threat(s):

- Damaging winds

- Localized heavy downpours

- Cloud-to-ground lightning

— Nikki-Dee Ray (@NikkiDeeRay) October 30, 2019

Friday will be much cooler, with sunshine and afternoon temperatures in the 50s.

Cool fall weather will continue this weekend, with lows in the 30s Saturday through Monday. Our coldest morning will be on Monday, as high pressure is centered over the Mid-Atlantic.

Parts of the Piedmont and Tidewater will have their first freeze of the season Monday morning. Another storm system will bring a chance of rain to the area next Tuesday.