Senior Alert issued for missing 75-year-old man with cognitive impairment

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. — A Senior Alert has been issued by Virginia State Police for a missing Campbell County man.

Frazier Talmadge Boyd, 75, was last seen Wednesday at 9:10 a.m. at his residence on Kirkley Place.

Investigators say Boyd senior suffers from a cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Boyd is described as a white male, 6′ tall, 165 pounds, with hazel eyes and white hair.

He was last seen wearing a grey fleece and blue jeans. Investigators say Boyd is traveling in a silver 2005 Toyota Tacoma with a Virginia tag of wsp-2221.

Anyone with any information about the whereabouts of Boyd is asked to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9574.