Puritan Cleaners Coats For Kids/Flying Squirrels Ballpark Warming Party

RICHMOND, Va.–

Puritan Cleaners Coats For Kids/Ballpark Warming Party

Nutzy’s Ballpark to Brewery Dash

Saturday, Nov. 2, 11am – 2pm

The Diamond

Flying Squirrels are hosting a charitable doubleheader on November 2nd at the Diamond.

11 am- Registration opens for the Ballpark to Brewery Dash at the Diamond (food and kids activities, as well as the Coats for Kids collection, starts) 2 pm.

The Ballpark to Brewery Dash heads from the Diamond to Hardywood Brewery 2:30pm- The festivities start at Hardywood Brewery (music, games, food trucks and of course….BEER!)

Registration is just $25 for adults and $10 for youth and includes an official Nutzy’s Ballpark to Brewery Dash t-shirt. Adults will receive a drink ticket and other fun swag with their registration.

Puritan Cleaners is teaming up with the Flying Squirrels for its 11th Annual Coats For Kids/Ballpark Warming Party on Saturday, November 2nd, from 11am to 2pm. Squirrels fans are invited to come by the stadium to enjoy live music, chili samples (from WTVR CBS6 Folks, local Chefs, and more), and lots of activities for the kids. Donate a new or gently used coat and Puritan Cleaners will dry clean and distribute them. The Ballpark Warming Party is free of charge to fans of all ages. CBS 6 Saturday Morning with Antoinette Essa will be LIVE Saturday Morning from 7am – 8am from the Diamond with representatives from Puritan Cleaners and The Flying Squirrels.