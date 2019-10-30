× Petersburg preschool closed Thursday due to ‘strong odor’

PETERSBURG, Va. — The Westview Early Childhood Education Center in Petersburg will be closed to students on Thursday due to a ‘strong odor’ in parts of the building.

The preschool also dismissed Wednesday morning at 11:30 due to the odor.

“Maintaining a safe learning environment is a priority, and we are working with professionals to evaluate Westview to locate the source of the odor,” said school officials in a statement.

School officials say Thursday will be used so they can work on getting rid of the strong odor.

Westview teachers and staff members will report to work at Petersburg High School and will receive an email about when and how to report.