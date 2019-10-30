Your voter’s guide to the 2019 Virginia Elections
AMBER Alert update

Petersburg preschool closed Thursday due to ‘strong odor’

Posted 4:50 pm, October 30, 2019, by , Updated at 04:54PM, October 30, 2019

Westview Early Childhood Education Center

PETERSBURG, Va. — The Westview Early Childhood Education Center in Petersburg will be closed to students on Thursday due to a ‘strong odor’ in parts of the building.

The preschool also dismissed Wednesday morning at 11:30 due to the odor.

“Maintaining a safe learning environment is a priority, and we are working with professionals to evaluate Westview to locate the source of the odor,” said school officials in a statement.

School officials say Thursday will be used so they can work on getting rid of the strong odor.

Westview teachers and staff members will report to work at Petersburg High School and will receive an email about when and how to report.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.