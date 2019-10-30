Your voter’s guide to the 2019 Virginia Elections

Person hit by car in Shockoe Bottom

Posted 7:03 pm, October 30, 2019, by , Updated at 07:10PM, October 30, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating after a person was hit by a vehicle in Richmond’s Shockoe Bottom Wednesday evening.

Officers were called the 25th and Main streets just before 6:20 p.m.

That is where police said a victim was struck and suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Officials were unable to say whether the vehicle involved remained at the scene.

No additional details were available at last check.

