Country music star Kane Brown has announced the birth of his baby girl — Kingsley Rose Brown.

‘KB3 ❤️ welcome to the family Kingsley Rose Brown!!!!” his Instagram post read.

Kingsley was born Tuesday.

The Browns announced the pregnancy in April.

“Obsessed with my little family😍” new mom Katelyn Rose Brown posted on her page. ” Kingsley Rose we are absolutely in love with you❤️.”