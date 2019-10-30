× Here are the movies and shows coming to HBO Max

HBO Max is debuting in May 2020 with a vast library of TV shows and films. But it will cost you. At $14.99 a month, it is so far the most expensive of the major streaming platforms.

HBO Max costs twice as much as Disney+ and Apple TV+, which cost $6.99 and $4.99 per month, respectively. It’s also more than Netflix’s standard plan, which costs $12.99 per month.

NBCUniversal’s Peacock is also launching next spring, but the company has not announced the monthly fee yet.

HBO Max costs the same as HBO Now, the company’s standalone streaming service that launched in 2015, but offers a much larger library of TV shows and films.

So what will HBO Max subscribers get for $15 a month? About 10,000 hours of programming from the biggest brands under WarnerMedia, which is also CNN’s parent company. Subscribers will have on-demand access to a human-curated lineup from HBO, Warner Bros, Cartoon Network, CNN, TNT and TBS, among others. In fact, one of HBO Max’s strongest selling points is its content.

Here’s some of what will be available:

Max Originals

Adventure Time: Distant Lands

Craftopia

Esme & Roy

The Fungies!

Gremlins: Secrets of The Mogwai

Jellystone

Karma

Little Ellen

Looney Tunes Cartoons

Mecha Builders

The Monster at the End of This Story

The Not Too Late Show with Elmo

Sesame Street

Tig N’ Seek

15 Minutes of Shame

Brad & Gary Go To…

College Girls

DC Super Hero High

Generation Hustle

Gossip Girl

Grease: Rydell High

Green Lantern

Strange Adventures

Tooned Out

UNpregnant

Americanah

Birth, Wedding, Funeral

Bobbie Sue

The Boondocks

Bourdain

Circe

Crime Farm

Doom Patrol

Dune: The Sisterhood

Ellen’s Home Design Challenge

EQUAL

Expecting Amy

First Dates Hotel

The Flight Attendant

Full Bloom

gen:LOCK

The Greatest Space

Heaven’s Gate

The Hos

Legendary

Let Them All Talk

Love Life

Made for Love

Persona

Raised by Wolves

Rap Sh*t

The Scoop

Search Party

Stand-up Specials Presented by Conan O’Brien

Starstruck

Station Eleven

Superintelligence

Tokyo Vice

HBO Originals

Avenue 5

Bad Education

Betty

The Gilded Age

His Dark Materials

House Of The Dragon

How To… With John Wilson

I Know This Much Is True

Industry

January 22nd

Lovecraft Country

Mare Of Easttown

The Nevers

The New Pope

The Outsider

Perry Mason

The Plot Against America

Run

The Third Day

The Undoing

We Are Who We Are

HBO Library Series

Barry

Big Little Lies

Chernobyl

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Deadwood

Entourage

Euphoria

Game of Thrones

Insecure

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

My Brilliant Friend

Oz

Real Time with Bill Maher

The Righteous Gemstones

Sex and the City

Silicon Valley

Six Feet Under

The Sopranos

Succession

True Blood

True Detective

Veep

Watchmen

Westworld

The Wire

HBO Library Movies

A Star Is Born

Aquaman

Bridesmaids

Crazy Rich Asians

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Detective Pikachu

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Glass

Isn’t It Romantic?

It Chapter 2

Joker

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Little

Love Actually

Madagascar

Notting Hill

Rio

Shazam!

Smallfoot

The Town

Us

War of the Worlds

HBO Max Library Series

Adam Ruins Everything

Adventure Time

The Alienist

American Dynasties: The Kennedys

Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown

Aqua Teen Hunger Force

At Home with Amy Sedaris

The Bachelor

The Bachelorette

Batwoman

The Big Bang Theory

The Boondocks

The Carbonaro Effect

The Closer

CNN Decade Series (The 2000s, The Nineties, etc.)

Conan Travel Specials

Dexter’s Laboratory

Doctor Who

Doom Patrol

Ellen’s Game of Games

Falling Skies

The Flintstones

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Friends

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Gossip Girl

The Honourable Woman

Impractical Jokers

The Jetsons

Little Big Shots

Looney Tunes

Mad TV

Miracle Workers

The OC

The Office (British version)

The Powerpuff Girls

Pretty Little Liars

Pride and Prejudice

Primal

Rick & Morty

Rizzoli & Isles

Robot Chicken

Samurai Jack

Sesame Street

The Smurfs

South Park

Steven Universe

This Is Life with Lisa Ling

Top Gear / BBC

United Shades of America with Kamau Bell

The West Wing

Whose Line Is It Anyway?

HBO Max Library Movies

13 Going on 30

2001: A Space Odyssey

Austin Powers

The Bodyguard

Casablanca

Chariots of Fire

Citizen Kane

The Color Purple

The Conjuring

Dangerous Liaisons

The Departed

The Dark Knight

DC films

The Departed

Gremlins

Gremlins 2: The New Batch

Hairspray

Happy Feet

The Hobbit Trilogy

The Iron Giant

Kill Bill Volumes 1 & 2

The Last Samurai

The Lord of the Rings Trilogy

Magic Mike

March of the Penguins

The Matrix Trilogy

Million Dollar Baby

Miss Congeniality

Mona Lisa Smile

Ocean’s Eleven

The Right Stuff

Risky Business

Scooby-Doo

The Shawshank Redemption

The Shining

Space Jam

Spirited Away and the entire Ghibli Film Collection

Watchmen

Wonder Woman

When Harry Met Sally

The Wizard of Oz

