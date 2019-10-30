× ‘Handful’ of students treated after pepper spray discharged at Richmond middle school

RICHMOND, Va. — Several students at Albert Hill Middle School were treated by an EMT Wednesday after an incident involving pepper spray.

The incident happened during lunch in the school’s cafeteria and involved several students being affected by discharged pepper spray.

“The majority of our students were not affected. However, there were several students affected by the discharged spray,” said Danielle Pierce, Communications Specialist for Richmond Public Schools.

The students who were affected were seen by EMS and treated by the school’s nurse.