GRTC wants to hear from public on Chesterfield bus service

Posted 11:41 am, October 30, 2019, by , Updated at 12:26PM, October 30, 2019

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A new Greater Richmond Transit Corporation (GRTC) bus service is coming to North Chesterfield and Chester in March of 2020.

Officials want feedback from Chesterfield residents during a public meeting on Wednesday evening.

Residents can make their opinion heard on potential bus stop locations along Jefferson Davis Highway between Chippenham Parkway in North Chesterfield and the John Tyler Community College campus in Chester.

If you have any questions or comments, you can email them here. You can also call 804-358-4782 or make your voice heard at the public meeting.

The meeting will be held from 6-7 p.m. at BizWorks Enterprise Center located at 2545 Bellwood Road.

