Fed cuts rates for the third time as US economy slows

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the third time this year as the US economy continued slowing amid ongoing trade disputes and weak global growth.

The federal funds rate, which affects the cost of mortgages, credit cards and other borrowing, will now hover between 1.5% and 1.75%.

It isn’t clear whether the move will be enough to head off another rate cut in December, the final meeting of the year. Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell is set to speak at a press conference later Wednesday afternoon.