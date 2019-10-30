Your voter’s guide to the 2019 Virginia Elections
AMBER Alert update

Chesterfield teen shoots girl at bus stop with BB gun, resists arrest

Posted 3:47 pm, October 30, 2019, by

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A 14-year-old is now in a juvenile detention center after shooting another teen with a BB gun at a school bus stop.

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the 5800 block of Willowfield Drive in Chesterfield.

Police say that a 14-year-old boy shot a 16-year-old girl with a BB gun at a bus stop.

When the officer attempted to place the teen boy male in custody, he resisted, and was eventually served with a juvenile criminal complaint for felonious assault and obstructing justice.

The girl had non-life threatening injuries.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.