Chesterfield teen shoots girl at bus stop with BB gun, resists arrest

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A 14-year-old is now in a juvenile detention center after shooting another teen with a BB gun at a school bus stop.

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the 5800 block of Willowfield Drive in Chesterfield.

Police say that a 14-year-old boy shot a 16-year-old girl with a BB gun at a bus stop.

When the officer attempted to place the teen boy male in custody, he resisted, and was eventually served with a juvenile criminal complaint for felonious assault and obstructing justice.

The girl had non-life threatening injuries.