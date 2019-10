× Chase Bank eyeing VCU’s campus for new branch

RICHMOND, Va. — With locations lined up in Willow Lawn and the West End for its initial Richmond retail push, banking giant Chase Bank is now going after the VCU market.

The retail banking arm of JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a small outpost in the works at 1211 W. Broad St., a storefront most recently occupied by the short-lived Sweet Turtle Ice Cream.

