RICHMOND, Va. — After seven years of slinging sandwiches, a Fan storefront soon will be scooping out something sweet.

Moon Rocks Gelato is preparing to open at 2400 W. Main St., a space at the corner of North Stafford Street that previously was occupied by the recently shuttered Uptown Market & Deli.

Behind Moon Rocks is Ali Alasker, a former VCU student and local food industry veteran.

