Your voter’s guide to the 2019 Virginia Elections

4 seriously injured after 4-vehicle crash on I-295 in Hanover

Posted 6:43 pm, October 30, 2019, by , Updated at 06:59PM, October 30, 2019

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. – Four people were seriously injured after a four-vehicle crash on I-295 in Hanover County Wednesday afternoon.

Virginia State Police says the crash occurred on I-295 South at the Creighton Road exit around 5 p.m.

An investigation determined that a pick-up truck traveling southbound lost control and struck three vehicles.

A total of four people, three drivers and a juvenile, were injured and transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver on the pickup truck, an adult male, was treated on the scene for minor injuries.

That driver has been charged with reckless driving failure to maintain control.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.