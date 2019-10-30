× 4 seriously injured after 4-vehicle crash on I-295 in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. – Four people were seriously injured after a four-vehicle crash on I-295 in Hanover County Wednesday afternoon.

Virginia State Police says the crash occurred on I-295 South at the Creighton Road exit around 5 p.m.

An investigation determined that a pick-up truck traveling southbound lost control and struck three vehicles.

A total of four people, three drivers and a juvenile, were injured and transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver on the pickup truck, an adult male, was treated on the scene for minor injuries.

That driver has been charged with reckless driving failure to maintain control.